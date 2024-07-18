You are here: HomeNews2024 07 18Article 1961174

US Elections: Owusu Bempah insists Joe Biden sent a delegation to him

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has claimed that he was approached by delegates of US President Joe Biden seeking his assistance for the upcoming 2024 election, although he did not disclose specifics.

The televangelist confirmed the visit during a radio interview but declined to elaborate on the details.

Meanwhile, the 2024 US presidential election will be held on November 5, with Biden seeking re-election against Donald Trump, who aims for a second, non-consecutive term.

