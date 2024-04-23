US Embassy initiates action against HIV/AIDS in Ahafo Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kingsley Kyereh, Lead Trainer for the US Embassy and PEPFAR Media Programme on HIV/AIDS, urges Ahafo Region residents to join the HIV and AIDS campaign, aiming to curb the diseases' spread.



In an interview with Adom News, Kyereh highlighted the rising HIV/AIDS rates in the region, stressing the need for collective action to combat them effectively.



He emphasized the importance of broad community involvement in the campaign for comprehensive education and awareness.



Journalists attending a two-day training session on HIV/AIDS-related issues in the Ahafo Region expressed enhanced understanding and commitment to disseminating knowledge gained from the workshop.



They affirmed that the insights acquired would significantly contribute to reducing disease spread when shared with the public.



The training, led by Kingsley Kyereh and supported by the US Embassy and PEPFAR, marks a crucial milestone in empowering journalists to actively engage in the HIV and AIDS fight in Ahafo.



Through informed reporting and public education initiatives, the media can play a pivotal role in raising awareness, dispelling myths, and advocating preventive measures to combat HIV and AIDS transmission within the community.