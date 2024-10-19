US, Germany, IOM launch $40m project to prevent violent extremists’ threat

General News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The United States, Germany, and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have launched a $40 million Coastal Stability Mechanism (CSSM) in Ghana to enhance security and prevent violent extremist threats from neighboring countries.



The project, unveiled in Yendi in the Northern Region, aims to foster community trust and cohesion, particularly in vulnerable areas of West Africa.



U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer highlighted Ghana's role as a beacon of peace, while Anne Witkowsky, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, emphasized the project’s goal of improving security infrastructure and citizen relations.



The CSSM will also support security in Togo and Benin.