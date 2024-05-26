US: Ghanaian jailed four years for receiving money stolen from romance scam victims

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

Emmanuel Quamey, a Ghanaian man, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for his involvement in romance scams that defrauded vulnerable victims in the United States.



He pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive stolen money and was ordered to pay $3.3 million in forfeiture and restitution.



Quamey and his network received over $3.8 million in fraud proceeds from victims between September 2019 and March 2023. Romance scams involve scammers posing as romantic partners to trick victims into sending money.



Quamey received and laundered victims' money through bank accounts in the United States and Ghana.