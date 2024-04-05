US Peace Corps volunteers sworn in for service in Ghana

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Twenty American professionals volunteering under the US Peace Corps program have been sworn in to begin their service in various regions of Ghana.



These volunteers will focus on the health and agriculture sectors, particularly in underserved areas, committing to a two-year assignment.



To prepare for their roles, they underwent a three-month pre-service training to enhance their capacity and facilitate their integration into the communities they will serve.



During the training, the volunteers received instruction on Peace Corps policies, language skills in local dialects, cultural understanding, and technical skills relevant to their work areas.



Their mission is to collaborate with local communities to address crucial needs and promote sustainable development in agriculture and health.



US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, highlighted the Peace Corps program as a key element in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the US and Ghana. She noted that for over 65 years, the partnership has thrived, with many Ghanaians recalling positive experiences with Peace Corps volunteers.



She mentioned former President John Mahama, who credits a Peace Corps volunteer for inspiring him and his peers to pursue careers in medicine and engineering.



Ambassador Palmer encouraged the new volunteers to share their knowledge to foster innovation and deepen the US-Ghana partnership.



She expressed confidence that their two years of service would be enriching and beneficial, allowing them to experience the best of what Ghana has to offer while contributing meaningfully to its development.



In conclusion, Ambassador Palmer praised the volunteers for embodying the values of diplomacy, peacekeeping, and sustainable development. She expressed hope that their service would not only benefit Ghana but also further strengthen the ties between the two nations.