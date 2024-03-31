US-based Ghanaian couple convicted of second-degree murder in death of 5-year-old

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A Ghanaian couple from Queens, New York, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 5-year-old King, who was brutally beaten and left for dead in a home in Brentwood, Long Island.



The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced the conviction on March 22, nearly three years after King's tragic death.



District Attorney Raymond Tierney stated, "This little boy was beaten and suffered for days at the hands of these defendants, one of whom was his own mother until he unfortunately succumbed to his severe and extensive injuries."



He credited the Suffolk County Police Department's investigation, the prosecutors' dedication, and the jury's careful consideration for holding the defendants accountable for the crime.



Prosecutors alleged that Owusu and Addae beat King with at least four different instruments over a three-day period in 2021, leading to his deterioration and eventual loss of consciousness.



Despite the child's condition, neither of them sought medical help or called 911. Instead, they left him at a family member's house on April 1, 2021, where he was later found dead.



Authorities discovered that King had suffered extensive injuries from head to toe as a result of the beatings. Owusu and Addae could face life in prison and are set to be sentenced on May 1.