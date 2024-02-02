US-based Ghanaian electrician meets an untimely death from a 30-ft building

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

US-based Ghanaian Akwasi Addae has been pronounced dead after he fell from a 30-foot building at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) campus in Bethesda, Maryland.



According to a report by the Washington Post, the 45-year-old went through the grate at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, 10th January 2024.



The NIH police and fire departments responded following reports that someone was suffering from cardiac arrest, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service told local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.



Police sources reveal that Addae was doing repairs on the exterior of a building at about 12:30 p.m. on the day when he fell through the grate and into an air-handling intake shaft.



The fatal fall was reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will investigate the incident.



Meanwhile, a week after the passing of Addae has been commemorated in Maryland and a date in March 2024 set for his burial.