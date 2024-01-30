US-based Ghanaian lawyer and associates face a 15-year jail term for immigration fraud charges

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Kofi Amankwaa, a Ghanaian immigration attorney based in New York, USA is currently facing a potential prison sentence of fifteen years.



The allegations against this lawyer involve fraudulently obtaining money from thousands of Ghanaians who live in America by offering to help them obtain green cards.



Amankwaa, his son Kofi Amankwaa Jnr, and three of their associates - Sylvester Boateng, Nana Adoma Kontoh, and Betty Smith - are all facing charges for the offense.



According to reports, Kofi Amankwaa has been implicated in several instances of financial misconduct resulting in loss to the American state. Additionally, Amankwaa has been accused of facilitating the deportation of numerous immigrants and of unlawfully denying Green card applications through a fraudulent scheme. This scheme has resulted in hundreds of immigrants being victimized.



New York Post reported that Kofi Amankwaa and his associates allegedly charge immigrants a fee of $6000 each, with a promise to assist them in acquiring green cards.



Kofi's scheme also synchronously exploits the Violence Against Women Act by falsely asking clients to say they are victims of domestic abuse to facilitate the clients’ bid for legal residency in the U.S. as he compelled clients to report their children to expedite immigration applications naively.



Letitia James, the Attorney General for the State of New York, has sought a sentence of up to 15 years' imprisonment for Kofi and his associates in relation to the allegations made against them.



The Attorney General described the Ghanaian immigration lawyer's scheme as illegal and scammed hundreds of vulnerable immigrants.



“When these immigrants sought help from attorneys claiming to act in their interests, they were taken advantage of and harmed instead,” James said in a statement.



“This cruel and illegal scheme led to them being separated from their families and deported,” she added.