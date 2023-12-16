US-based Ghanaian sponsors release of prisoner who killed 10 cows that were destroying his farm

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

The back story to this is that Mr Cletus wanted to do something uniquely different for his birthday this year and that was how he got to hear the stories of two inmates of the Nsawam Camp Prison.



Going through popular social media influencer and philanthropist, Nana Tea, the US-based Ghanaian decided to pay off all the associated costs for the release of the two men.



In total, having paid off the needed GH¢14,800, the two men; one of whom is the single parent of 10 children.



But it gets interesting with respect to their actual stories. As shared by Nana Tea via his YouTube channel, the first man got involved in a fight with some two brothers and in the process, inflicted wounds on them.



His violence towards them, however, was not without any confrontation: the two brothers had threatened him with a cutlass and in in reacting, he hurt them, and that was how he landed in prison.



The story of the second man, who is a father of 10, is that having been continuously taunted by the destructive activities of cows that invade his farm, he decided to kill 10 of the animals.



This led to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment, but the other interesting side of his story is that his wife died only 4 months after putting to birth their last child.



In the video, one of the Ghana Prisons Service officials expressed gratitude to the US-based Ghanaian, only referred to as Mr Cletus.



Watch the video below:







