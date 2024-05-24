US-based Okwapeman Fekuw renovates dining hall of Akropong School for the Blind

Regional News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: 3news

Students at the Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region were relieved as the long-standing issue of their leaking dining hall has been resolved.



Thanks to the generosity of the Okwapeman Fekuw based in Chicago, the dining hall now has a new roof, ensuring students can enjoy their meals without fear of rainwater.



Headmistress Veronica Derry expressed gratitude for the support but highlighted the need for further renovations across the school's facilities.



The renovation marks a significant milestone and demonstrates the impact of community-driven initiatives in improving education for disabled students.