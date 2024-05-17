US-based movie producer donates to Obomeng Clinic in Kwahu

Regional News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwasi Billy, also known as Billy Richardson in the movie production industry, has generously donated items to the Obomeng Clinic in Kwahu, Eastern Region, Ghana.



The donation, according to Graphic Online, which includes laptops, a walker, surgical gloves, and a CCTV camera, aims to support the clinic where many Obomeng natives seek healthcare.



Kwasi Billy explained that being a member of the Obomeng Association in Washington DC, he wanted to assist the clinic promptly without waiting for donation drives.



During Easter, a special occasion for the Kwahu people, he felt compelled to make a meaningful contribution. He emphasized the importance of maintenance to ensure that donated items last longer and benefit those in need.



The items were presented on behalf of Obomenghene Nana Opinamang by Kontihene Nana Kwasi Dwamena Anim II and received by head nurse Florence Mensah, who expressed gratitude for the donation.



Nana Kwasi Dwamena Anim II praised the clinic staff for their dedicated service and thanked Kwasi Billy for his generosity, encouraging others to follow his example.



Kwasi Billy's filmography includes "ONE Night IN VEGAS" with Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo, "REVERSE" with Alex Ekubo, Ama K. Abebrese, and Kang Quintus, and "REJECTED" featuring Kang Quintus.



Currently, his team is working on "FATHER OF KING" starring Chris Attoh and Melissa Determine, filming in New York and metro Washington DC.