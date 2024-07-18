US citizen sentenced to 13 years in Russian prison

General News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: BBC

US citizen Michael Travis Leake has been sentenced to 13 years in a Russian prison for attempted drug smuggling.



Leake, a former paratrooper and musician, was accused of selling drugs obtained from an accomplice and storing narcotics at his apartment. The drugs were found and seized by authorities.



Leake, who lived in Russia for many years and was a member of the rock band Lovi Noch, appeared confused during his trial and claimed ignorance of the charges.



His case is among several recent detentions of Americans in Russia amid heightened US-Russia tensions. Washington has urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately.