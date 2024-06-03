US expects Israel will accept Gaza ceasefire plan if Hamas does

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: BBC

The US anticipates Israel's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal, offering a six-week cessation of hostilities in Gaza if Hamas agrees.



President Biden's plan includes humanitarian aid and a prisoner exchange before a permanent ceasefire. While US officials express confidence in Israel's approval, some Israeli ministers oppose any deal without Hamas's defeat.



Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on destroying Hamas's capabilities and releasing all hostages before a ceasefire. US Secretary of State Blinken advocates for the proposal, emphasizing its alignment with Israel's long-term security.



Amid escalating violence, the Maldives bans Israeli citizens, triggering warnings from Israel. Domestic pressure mounts on President Biden to reassess US support for Israel.