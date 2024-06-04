US laws would have handled Cecilia Dapaah’s case differently – Minister of Information

Politics of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has criticized the handling of Cecilia Dapaah's case, comparing it to how similar cases would be handled in the US.



Abubakar argued that in the US, Dapaah's age, lifetime savings, and achievements would be considered, potentially leading to a different legal outcome.



She highlighted Dapaah's extensive career, properties, and ex-gratia payments, emphasizing that it's possible to amass wealth legitimately in Ghana.



Abubakar expressed disappointment at the skepticism towards Dapaah's wealth, stating that assuming a 70-year-old cannot own $1 million in Ghana is "sad".