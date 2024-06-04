You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946144

Politics of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

US laws would have handled Cecilia Dapaah’s case differently – Minister of Information

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Fatimatu Abubakar Minister of Information Fatimatu Abubakar Minister of Information

Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has criticized the handling of Cecilia Dapaah's case, comparing it to how similar cases would be handled in the US.

Abubakar argued that in the US, Dapaah's age, lifetime savings, and achievements would be considered, potentially leading to a different legal outcome.

She highlighted Dapaah's extensive career, properties, and ex-gratia payments, emphasizing that it's possible to amass wealth legitimately in Ghana.

Abubakar expressed disappointment at the skepticism towards Dapaah's wealth, stating that assuming a 70-year-old cannot own $1 million in Ghana is "sad".

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment