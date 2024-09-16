US rejects claims of CIA involvement in alleged plot to kill Maduro after Venezuela arrests six

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: www.theguardian.com

The U.S. State Department has denied claims of CIA involvement in an alleged assassination plot against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.



Venezuela’s Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, announced the arrest of three Americans, including a U.S. Navy member, along with other foreign nationals.



Cabello claimed they were part of a plot to overthrow Maduro.



The U.S. rejected the accusations, emphasizing its support for a democratic resolution in Venezuela.



Tensions are rising after disputed election results in Venezuela, with opposition figures contesting Maduro’s victory, and the U.S. recently sanctioning several of Maduro’s allies.