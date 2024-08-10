US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on US weapons, military equipment

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: Reuters

The U.S. State Department has announced the release of $3.5 billion for Israel to purchase U.S. weapons and military equipment.



This funding is part of a $14 billion supplemental aid package approved by Congress in April following Israel's war in Gaza.



The decision comes amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly after the killings of key leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah, which have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.



The funds are intended to bolster Israel's military capabilities amid ongoing and potential threats.