US to lift ban on offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: Reuters

The Biden administration has lifted a three-year ban on U.S. sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, reversing a policy aimed at pressuring the kingdom to end its involvement in Yemen's war.



This decision follows a significant reduction in hostilities, including a U.N.-led truce in March 2022 and improved civilian harm mitigation by Saudi Arabia.



The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen U.S.-Saudi ties amid regional tensions, particularly after Hamas' attack on Israel.



The decision also aligns with ongoing negotiations for a defense pact and civil nuclear cooperation with Riyadh.