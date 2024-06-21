You are here: HomeNews2024 06 21Article 1952636

US to relax nonimmigrant visa procedure for College graduates

The White House has announced plans to expedite work-based nonimmigrant visas for students graduating from accredited US institutions who have job offers.

This initiative, including DACA recipients, aims to retain foreign talent by facilitating the employment visa process for high-skilled graduates.

Introduced in 2012, the DACA policy protects individuals brought to the US as children from deportation.

Additionally, President Biden has proposed granting US citizenship to eligible undocumented spouses of US citizens.

In 2023, the US approved over 472,000 student visas, with Indian students receiving the highest number of approvals. Further details on these initiatives are forthcoming.

