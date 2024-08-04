US urges citizens to leave Lebanon on 'any available ticket'

General News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: BBC

The US embassy in Beirut has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.



This advisory comes after the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a similar warning.



The heightened alert follows the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by Israel.



In response, Iran has vowed severe retaliation, increasing fears of conflict involving Lebanon-based Hezbollah.



The US and UK are deploying military assets and advising their nationals to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still available.