USA donates boat to enhance healthcare access in Oti Region

Health News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has made a significant donation to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) by presenting a 19-seater boat, named the "Health Voyager," to cater to island communities in the Oti region.



This donation aims to address the healthcare needs of approximately 30% of the population residing in the Oti region's island communities.



According to a statement issued by the US Embassy and relayed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the United States reaffirms its commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians, irrespective of their geographical location.



Dr. Zohra Balsara, the USAID/Ghana Health Office Director, emphasized that the donation signifies USAID's dedication to strengthening primary healthcare services in Ghana.



The statement highlights the geographical challenges faced by island communities along Volta Lake, which often hinder their access to healthcare services.



The "Health Voyager," designed and manufactured in Ghana, is specifically tailored to navigate the vast Volta Lake, thereby overcoming these barriers.



"The boat will revolutionize healthcare delivery along the Volta Lake coast, enabling community health workers to conduct essential outreach visits, including vaccinations for children, antenatal care for pregnant women, and counseling for malnourished children," the statement explained.



Moreover, the United States has recently refurbished a boat for the Volta Region, benefiting 54,000 individuals across 45 island communities.



In addition to the boat donation, the United States has contributed four pick-up trucks and 30 motorcycles to the Ghana Health Service over the past year, bringing the total donation to over 300 motorcycles and 20 vehicles, further enhancing healthcare delivery in Ghana.