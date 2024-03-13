USAID donates medical equipment and medicines to Northern health facilities

Health News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bid to ensure the effectiveness of their capacity-building programs, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated medical equipment and medicines worth GH¢12.6 million to health facilities in the four northern regions of Ghana, Graphic Online reports.



The donation, presented in Wa, Upper West Region, aimed to support health facilities in the Upper West, Upper East, North East, and Northern regions.



According to Graphic Online, Dr. Zohra Balsara, the Director of USAID's Health, Population, and Nutrition Office, emphasized the importance of quality medicines and equipment in achieving positive outcomes from capacity-building efforts.



Dr. Balsara highlighted USAID's long-standing commitment to Ghana's health sector, including substantial financial support amounting to $140 million annually.



The agency prioritizes the health needs of Ghanaian citizens, particularly women and children, and collaborates with the Ministry of Health to meet global health targets, such as the World Health Organization's goal of reducing neonatal mortality rates to 12/1,000 live births.



Dr. Damien Punguyire, the Regional Director of Health Services, praised USAID for its continued support in strengthening the healthcare system. He noted that previous assistance had enhanced the capacity of health staff.



The donated equipment, including pediatric laryngoscopes, phototherapy units, pulse oximeters, urinary catheters, vein detectors, and vital signs monitors, among others, will contribute significantly to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring the success of capacity-building programs in the region.