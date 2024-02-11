UTAG defers strike action after progress in government negotiations

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has opted to postpone any potential strike action until further notice, citing positive outcomes from ongoing discussions with the government regarding their Conditions of Service (CoS).



UTAG, press statement, highlighted substantial advancements in negotiations concerning the three primary issues—payroll, non-payroll, and monetary matters—presented to the government during recent meetings.



“UTAG has agreed with the government on the payroll items, effective January 1, 2024. It is expected that the changes will be reflected on the payslips of Members as soon as practicable,” it stated.



Regarding non-payroll and internally generated funds (IGF)-related matters, UTAG reported that each Branch Executive has engaged with their respective managements, with agreed-upon figures slated for submission to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) for further processing.



Additionally, UTAG announced the establishment of a joint committee comprising representatives from UTAG/TUTAG, FWSC, and Vice Chancellors Ghana (VCG) to address non-monetary items, with plans for the committee to convene and finalize decisions on pending critical matters.



Emphasizing their commitment to the negotiation process, UTAG stated that once agreements are reached on outstanding issues, the CoS document will be formalized, subject to renegotiation every two years.



“Acknowledging the resounding support for strike action from all Branches due to the slow negotiation process, the National Executive Council (NEC) has decided to defer any strike action until further notice, given the signing of the agreement on payroll items and the forthcoming meetings on non-monetary and IGF discussions with FWSC.”



UTAG, however, expressed gratitude to its members nationwide for their patience and understanding throughout the negotiation process. They also extended appreciation to the Minister of Education, Finance Ministry, FWSC, and other stakeholders for expediting discussions on payroll items.