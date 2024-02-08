UTAG disappointed over government’s re-submission of Public University Bill to Parliament

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has voiced disappointment regarding the government's re-submission of the "rejected" Public University Bill (PUB) to Parliament for consideration.



In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, UTAG expressed deep concern over the government's persistence in pushing the controversial bill, despite widespread rejection from the university community and the higher education environment.



The association expressed dismay at the lack of consultation or engagement with UTAG, the primary stakeholder and beneficiary of such regulation. UTAG vehemently opposes the passage of the PUB in its current form and demands its immediate withdrawal from Parliament, the statement emphasized.



UTAG highlighted the disregard for consultation, indicating a lack of respect for the principles of shared governance and academic freedom. As stakeholders committed to advancing higher education in Ghana, UTAG urged the government to reconsider its approach and engage in meaningful dialogue with UTAG and other relevant stakeholders, including TUTAG.



The statement underscored the importance of collaborative efforts that respect the voices and expertise of all stakeholders, stating that the future of public universities and the quality of higher education in Ghana depend on such an approach.



UTAG reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the autonomy and integrity of public universities, pledging to advocate for policies upholding the values of academic freedom, institutional autonomy, and quality education for all.