UW: We Need Ghc64,560 to Renovate Classrooms – Headmaster of DAFSEC

Regional News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: upperwestmedia.net

During Daffiama Senior High School's 3rd Speech and Prize Giving Ceremony on June 29, 2024, Headmaster Mr. Osbert Salifu Dambia highlighted the urgent need to repair worn-out classroom buildings, requiring GHS64,560.



A donation drive raised GHS829.70, with stakeholders pledging further support.



The Member of Parliament pledged 100 bags of cement, and the District Chief Executive pledged 20 bags.



Additionally, the Daffiama Doba Association donated textbooks, while other contributions included monetary donations and sports equipment. Mr. Dambia noted the school's excellent WASSCE performance, achieving 100% pass rates from 2019 to 2023.