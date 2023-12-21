Uber, Bolt, other ride-hailing vehicle owners to pay Vehicle Income Tax from January 1, 2024

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has informed ride-hailing vehicle owners about a new tax policy, termed the Value Income Tax (VIT), set to come into effect on January 1, 2024.



According to a notice issued by the Authority, this levy aligns with Section 22 of Regulations 2016, LI 2244, which stipulates that "any commercial vehicle owner earning income from the operation of a commercial vehicle must pay income tax quarterly."



Ride-hailing companies operating in Ghana, such as Uber, Yango, and Bolt, have been urged by the Authority to update their digital platforms to incorporate the new tax requirements.



Outlined guidelines for these companies include the request for a softcopy of the VIT sticker, validation of the sticker's authenticity with the GRA, and the quarterly submission of a comprehensive list of all vehicles on their platform to the GRA.



The GRA has emphasized that these requirements will be enforced starting January 1, 2024. It is expected the new tax measure will impact on the cost of using ride-hailing services for users of Bolt, Uber, Yango and others in the country.



Furthermore, ride-hailing vehicle owners are directed to register their vehicles at any GRA office, allowing them to make VIT payments using the shortcode *222#.



