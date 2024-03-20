Ugandan delegation studies Ghana's educational reforms

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

An eleven-member team from Uganda is currently in Ghana to learn about the country's educational reforms.



Led by Madam Kabahena Flavia Rwabuhoro, a Member of Parliament and Chairperson for the Committee on Gender, Labour, and Social Development, the delegation visited the Ministry of Education and will spend five days in the country.



During their visit, the Ugandan delegation will tour various agencies under the Ministry of Education to gain insights into their operations and policies.



The goal is to deepen the relationship between Ghana and Uganda and to understand Ghana's approach to educational development.



In a welcoming address, Ghana's Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, highlighted the progress made in Ghana's education sector and its status as a model for other African countries.



He showcased ongoing projects and reforms, emphasizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to transforming education in Ghana.



Dr. Adutwum explained various education policies and reforms to the Ugandan delegation, underscoring Ghana's continuous efforts to improve its education system. He expressed hope that Ghana would become a model for education on the African continent in the near future.



The leader of the Ugandan delegation praised Ghana for its educational achievements and democracy, noting Ghana's influence in the development of Africa.



The delegation pledged to work with Ghana's Education Ministry to reform Uganda's education system, inspired by Ghana's success in the sub-region.