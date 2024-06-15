Ukraine seeks show of support at giant Swiss summit

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: BBC

This weekend, a Swiss resort above Lake Lucerne hosts a significant Ukraine summit, aiming to sketch a peace process 28 months after Russia's invasion.



Despite its scale, key players like China are absent, and Russian President Putin has issued new ultimatums, dampening expectations. Russia was not invited. For Ukraine, the summit's occurrence signals international support.



Amid a new Russian offensive, Ukraine emphasizes its peace formula, including territorial integrity. However, skepticism grows about Ukraine's chances of victory, especially in parts of the US and Europe.



The summit will focus on nuclear security, food distribution, and returning abducted children, avoiding broader contentious issues.