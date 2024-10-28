Under God’s banner will NDC be – Prophet declares at Ketu South worship night

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: GNA

At a recent Night of Prayer, Praise, and Worship organized by Ketu South MP Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Apostle Prophet Elijah Dogli, founder of Jesus Miracle Temple, declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win under God’s guidance in the upcoming December 7 elections.



Dogli encouraged the NDC leadership to seek divine support for success.



The event, attended by party members and notable NDC figures, featured worship led by Celestine Donkor, inspiring attendees and strengthening their hopes for victory.



MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah compared the gathering to Acts 16, suggesting divine favor for NDC candidates in the Volta Region.