Unemployed graduate nurses and midwives protest over delayed postings in Kumasi

Health News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A cohort of unemployed graduate nurses and midwives from Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, took to the streets on Monday, April 9, to demand job postings and express frustration over the government's delay in granting financial clearance for their permanent placements, Citi News reports.



The demonstrators, comprising graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 batches, represent various public universities and Nursing Training Colleges.



Despite efforts to mobilize more participants through public announcements, the turnout remained modest. Nonetheless, those present were resolute in articulating their grievances.



Many of these healthcare professionals have been compelled to seek alternative employment opportunities due to the prolonged delay in their official postings.



Haruna Ibrahim, President of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association, expressed disappointment, stating that despite assurances of ongoing discussions between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance regarding their clearance, no tangible progress has been made.



Moreover, there are suspicions that certain individuals are obtaining financial clearance and job postings through corrupt means, allegedly involving bribes.



Ibrahim warned that if their demands are not addressed promptly, the association will escalate their protest by picketing at the Finance and Health Ministries.