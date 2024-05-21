UniMAC appoints Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah substantive Vice-Chancellor

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has announced the appointment of Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah as the substantive Vice-Chancellor, effective 13th May 2024, after having served in an acting capacity as the Vice-Chancellor since February 8, 2024, upon the retirement of the previous Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo.



This decision was reached at the 1st Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of UniMAC.



Prof. Opoku Mensah joined the erstwhile Ghana Institute of Journalism as the Deputy Rector of the Institute in August 2020. He rose through to become the Rector of the Institute upon the implementation of the UniMAC merger.



Prof. Opoku Mensah according to UniMAC brings a visionary approach and high expertise in higher education management to his new role, having served as the Acting Rector and, later, Rector of the Institute of Journalism, a constituent institute of the University.



In a statement, UniMAC noted that his extensive background in academia and his leadership acumen position him uniquely to steer UniMAC into a new era of excellence.



In his remarks to the staff of the Public Affairs Directorate of the University, Prof Opoku Mensah stated, "I am honoured to assume the role of Vice-Chancellor at UniMAC and committed to driving positive change and progress. The Management I will lead will ensure that UniMAC remains at the forefront of training professionals in the media, arts and communication disciplines by providing a dynamic and enriching environment for our students, faculty, and staff."