Unidentified persons disconnect WRCC, other offices from national grid

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: GNA

Unidentified individuals have disconnected the Western Regional Coordinating Council and other state offices in Sekondi from the national electricity grid, affecting essential services.



The incident, believed to involve skilled cybercriminals, led to power outages at the Passport Office, EPA, WAEC, NHIA, GWCL, and St. Paul’s Anglican Church.



The perpetrators vandalized a 200kVA transformer and stole critical components. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reported the incident to the police and urged the public to report suspicious activities.