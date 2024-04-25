Unity in Diversity: Manhyia Palace celebrates ethnic harmony at special festival

General News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi recently hosted a special 'Awukudee' festival to honor royals and ethnic groups from various parts of Ghana and beyond, marking the silver jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Notable dignitaries from Nigeria, Niger, and other regions graced the occasion, emphasizing the celebration's theme of unity in diversity.



The vibrant durbar held at the Manhyia Palace attracted a diverse audience eager to partake in the rich cultural heritage on display. Traditional leaders from different parts of Ghana, as well as representatives of ethnic groups residing in Asanteman, including Mossi, Kusasi, Fante, Anlo, and Dagomba, were in attendance to celebrate the enduring relationships with Asanteman.



Addressing the gathering, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted the importance of tolerance and inclusivity, emphasizing the longstanding tradition of coexistence among various ethnicities within the region. Representatives from zongo communities expressed their commitment to honoring the Asantehene, emphasizing the strong bond between their communities and Asanteman.



Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, underscored the government's commitment to empowering traditional leaders to drive development initiatives, mentioning plans to establish the Chieftaincy Development Fund for this purpose.