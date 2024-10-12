Universities should help find solutions to our challenges and not to embark on strikes says Professor Isaac Boadi

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

Professor Isaac Boadi, an Accounting and Finance professor at UPSA, expressed disappointment in the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for declaring a strike despite the suspension of a nationwide strike by Organized Labour.



Speaking on Movement Television, he emphasized that universities should focus on finding solutions rather than resorting to strikes.



Boadi acknowledged the government's responsiveness to UTAG's concerns, citing improvements in working conditions.



He criticized UTAG for failing to propose solutions to issues like illegal mining, contrasting this with practices in universities abroad, where strikes are rare.