University Students Split Over UTAG Strike

A section of the university students have shared their opinions on the current strike by UTAG in aid of the galamsey crisis ongoing.

In a post on X, some students aren’t happy since they will be home for their parents to be sending to do house chores. Others too feel they will end up spending their feeding fees.

