University of Environment and Sustainable Development holds matriculation for fourth batch

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya, Eastern Region, recently conducted a matriculation ceremony for its fourth batch of students admitted for the 2023/2024 academic year.



The event featured a call to students to use technology with values and compassion, emphasizing the potential consequences of their actions.



The UESD, established in August 2020, admitted 330 students for this academic year, comprising 166 males and 164 females, with courses ranging from natural and environmental sciences to sustainable development and urban planning, according to Graphic Online.



Addressing the students, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Eric Nyarko-Sampson highlighted the transformative power of the internet, cautioning against its negative aspects where basic rules of decency are ignored, and negativity thrives.



He urged students to measure their impact not in likes but in the lives they touch, emphasizing the importance of their role in the university's contribution to the Africa Union Commission's ambitious Higher Education plan.



Prof. Nyarko-Sampson also stressed the significance of dressing appropriately, advising students to dress as future middle-level executives, as their attire could influence how they are perceived.



The Chairman of the University Council, Prof. Jonathan Narh Ayertey, emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and achieving net zero emissions, noting that current decisions would impact future generations.



He highlighted the university's role in Africa Union's development plan, underscoring students' responsibility to contribute to Africa's progress.



In a related statement, High Court Judge of Somanya, Justice Frederick A.W.K. Nawurah, emphasized the importance of the friendships students cultivate, suggesting that these relationships could significantly influence their future paths.



The matriculation ceremony concluded with a reminder to students of the critical role they play in shaping Africa's future, particularly in the context of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.