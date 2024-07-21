You are here: HomeNews2024 07 21Article 1961996

General News of Sunday, 21 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

University of Ghana School of Law students attend National Security Law Seminar in U.S.

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Topics included surveillance, cybersecurity, and the use of military force. Topics included surveillance, cybersecurity, and the use of military force.

Students from the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) have attended a 5-day Professional National Security Law Seminar at Columbia University in New York.

The seminar introduced them to US legal institutions, policies, and practices related to national security, deepening their understanding of the field.

Topics included surveillance, cybersecurity, and the use of military force.

Students praised the insights gained and networking opportunities, highlighting the value of international academic exposure.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment