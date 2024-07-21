University of Ghana School of Law students attend National Security Law Seminar in U.S.

General News of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: GNA

Students from the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) have attended a 5-day Professional National Security Law Seminar at Columbia University in New York.



The seminar introduced them to US legal institutions, policies, and practices related to national security, deepening their understanding of the field.



Topics included surveillance, cybersecurity, and the use of military force.



Students praised the insights gained and networking opportunities, highlighting the value of international academic exposure.