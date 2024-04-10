University of Ghana enhances campus security with new access control points

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

In a bid to enhance security on the University of Ghana campus, new access control points have been installed at the traditional halls of residence and the University of Ghana Computing Systems.



The move comes as part of efforts to boost security and safety for students and staff of the university.



The access control points were commissioned at a ceremony presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.



In her address, Prof. Amfo emphasized the importance of improving security measures on campus, highlighting the need to protect the university community from potential security threats.



The new system is designed to restrict unauthorized access to key areas within the university premises. It includes features such as electronic card readers and biometric scanners, which will help to monitor and control entry into the traditional halls of residence and computing systems.



Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Prof. Amfo expressed her gratitude to the university's management and staff for their efforts in implementing the new security measures.



The installation of the access control points is expected to significantly enhance security on campus, providing a safer environment for learning and research activities. The university's management has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the entire university community.