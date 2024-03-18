University of Ghana halts online interim assessment amid internet disruptions

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In response to ongoing internet disruptions caused by damage to undersea fiber optic cables, the University of Ghana has announced the cancellation of its online Interim Assessment (IA) and suspension of online lectures.



In a letter addressed to students, lecturers informed that the IA scheduled from March 16 to March 17 will be postponed until further notice due to the current internet connectivity issues.



"Dear students, due to the internet connectivity issue being currently experienced, the IA will not be held as scheduled from March 16 to March 17. We will monitor the situation and announce a new day during the course of the week," the letter read.



The internet disruptions, which began on March 14, have affected several institutions across Ghana, prompting the National Communications Authority (NCA) to acknowledge the issue and assure that efforts are underway to restore the damaged cables.



Affected Ghanaians may experience approximately five more weeks of disrupted data services as the NCA estimates the repair time required for the faulty undersea cables, impacting stable connections in the country and neighboring regions.