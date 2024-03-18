University of Ghana implements gender parity initiatives in student admissions

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

The University of Ghana has disclosed its implementation of affirmative action policies to promote gender parity in student admissions, with a particular focus on increasing female representation.



According to the university's statistics, almost half of the overall student admissions (50.31% for males and 49.69% for females) demonstrate a notable achievement in gender balance.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo explained that affirmative action extends to various academic programs, where adjustments are made to admission criteria to accommodate more female students.



However, she clarified that this policy isn't uniformly applied, as some programs already have significant female enrollment, hence adjustments aren't necessary. Additionally, there has been a deliberate effort to provide more female residential facilities, with an increase observed since 1991.



Professor Amfo highlighted the university's commitment to gender equality, especially in leadership positions. She noted that, for the first time in its history, the university boasts three female principal officers - the Chancellor, Chairperson of Council, and the Vice-Chancellor.



She also cited the presence of female executives across various administrative departments, marking significant progress toward gender inclusivity in leadership roles.



“For the first time ever too, we have the first female Dean of Student Affairs, first female Dean of Engineering Sciences, among many others. So yes, we have made some strides and this has been the result of deliberate efforts over the years.”



Despite strides made, Professor Amfo emphasized the importance of addressing gender disparities in certain academic fields, such as Mathematical and Engineering Sciences, where female enrollment remains disproportionately low.



She stressed the need for concerted efforts to encourage more women to pursue careers in these fields, advocating for targeted interventions to attract and retain female students.



Furthermore, the university has implemented supportive measures for nursing mothers, including designated spaces at the Business School to accommodate both students and lecturers with infants.



Professor Amfo called for broader societal investment in women's education and leadership, underscoring the imperative of nurturing female talent to enhance representation in decision-making positions.