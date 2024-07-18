University of Ghana launches new vision and strategic plan for 2024-2029

General News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

The University of Ghana is set to launch a new vision and strategic priorities aimed at transforming lives and societies through exceptional scholarship, innovation, and impactful discoveries. This new direction will guide the university from 2024 to 2029, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and global influence.



According to a statement from the University, the launch will occur today, July 17,



2024, at 10:00 AM in the Great Hall. The university's new vision emphasizes global impact through innovative research, teaching, and learning, driven by technology and a focus on people.



The vision is built on five strategic pillars: transformative student experience, impactful research, commitment to faculty and staff, engagement and partnerships, and sustainable resource mobilization and stewardship. These pillars reflect the University’s dedication to sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring it remains a leader in academic and research excellence worldwide.



Additionally, the university will introduce revised statutes, a new research strategy, and a manual on human resource management and administrative policies. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo highlighted the university’s significant progress over the past decade and its goal to enhance national and global development through a collaborative, technology-driven approach.