University of Ghana students alarmed by rising HIV/AIDS statistics

General News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Ghana Aids Commission reports that 50 new HIV infections occur daily in Ghana, predominantly among 15-49-year-olds.



The latest estimates reveal 334,095 people living with HIV/AIDS, including 17,550 children under 15.



Despite a decline in new infections and AIDS-related deaths, the reduction rate remains insufficient to meet national targets.



University of Ghana students urge comprehensive HIV education in curricula and emphasize socio-economic solutions to combat the crisis, highlighting the importance of policy reforms, education, and job creation to reduce risky behaviors.