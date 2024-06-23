You are here: HomeNews2024 06 23Article 1953143

University of Ghana students alarmed by rising HIV/AIDS statistics

The Ghana Aids Commission reports that 50 new HIV infections occur daily in Ghana, predominantly among 15-49-year-olds.

The latest estimates reveal 334,095 people living with HIV/AIDS, including 17,550 children under 15.

Despite a decline in new infections and AIDS-related deaths, the reduction rate remains insufficient to meet national targets.

University of Ghana students urge comprehensive HIV education in curricula and emphasize socio-economic solutions to combat the crisis, highlighting the importance of policy reforms, education, and job creation to reduce risky behaviors.

