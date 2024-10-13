University of Memphis in USA Hosts NAPO to discuss the success story of Free SHS

General News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The University of Memphis will host Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, former Minister of Energy and Education in Ghana, on October 18, 2024, to discuss the Free Senior High School (SHS) program.



His lecture, titled “Implementing a National Policy for Educational Access and Equity,” will take place in UC Bluff Room (304) at 10:00 AM.



Dr. Prempeh will explore how effective national policies, like Ghana's Free SHS program launched in 2017, can enhance educational access for all students.



This initiative aims to eliminate tuition and other fees, significantly increasing SHS enrollment and providing opportunities for low-income families despite facing challenges such as overcrowding and funding sustainability.