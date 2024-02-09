University unions suspend nationwide strike

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) have decided to end their extensive industrial action.



This decision was made on February 9th after the government officials addressed their employment terms, which were the key concerns of the unions. The unions in Ghana initiated an indefinite nationwide strike on January 27, 2024, to protest against the government's alleged negligence towards pension matters and the discontinuation of their overtime allowances.



During a press briefing after the negotiation discussions, Ken Botchway, the Chairman of TEWU at the University of Ghana, revealed that the government has settled the nine months of tier-two benefits owed to them.



"Fortunately, the government has disbursed the funds to the appropriate managers. However, the government is expected to compensate with a 3% penalty for the delay in releasing these funds," Mr. Botchway stated.



"Interest must be calculated on the funds the government has disbursed. It's crucial that the government employs compound interest rather than simple interest, as the latter puts contributors at a disadvantage. This will be a focal point in our ongoing discussions," he added.