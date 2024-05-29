You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943549

Source: GAF Online

Unmiss GHANBATT 12 holds Religious parade

A Pre-deployment Training non-denominational Religious Parade was held for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT) 12 at the Army Peace Operation Training School (APOTS) on May 26, 2024.

GHANBATT Chaplain Captain Michael Aniagyei delivered a sermon on "Reflecting on the Goodness of God."

Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Joseph Aduko Aphour praised the Chief of Defence Staff for enhancing APOTS and urged troops to remain professional, loyal, and maintain peaceful co-existence.

The event was attended by key military officials, including APOTS Commander Colonel Clement Kojo Digane and UNMISS GHANBATT 12 Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Godfred Asampong.

