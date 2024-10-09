Upcoming polls: We are fully prepared for elections – IGP

General News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Elections Security Taskforce has assured the West African Elders Forum, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, of strong security for Ghana’s December 7 elections.



The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, stated that security agencies are ready, with measures in place based on past elections.



Mr. Jonathan praised Ghana’s history of peaceful elections and urged trust in the Electoral Commission and security agencies.



He said the Forum’s presence is to support peaceful elections and prevent potential conflicts that could affect other West African countries.