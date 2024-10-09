You are here: HomeNews2024 10 09Article 1991396

Source: Ghanaian Times

Upcoming polls: We are fully prepared for elections – IGP

George Akuffo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

The National Elections Security Taskforce has assured the West African Elders Forum, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, of strong security for Ghana’s December 7 elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, stated that security agencies are ready, with measures in place based on past elections.

Mr. Jonathan praised Ghana’s history of peaceful elections and urged trust in the Electoral Commission and security agencies.

He said the Forum’s presence is to support peaceful elections and prevent potential conflicts that could affect other West African countries.

