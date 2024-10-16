You are here: HomeNews2024 10 16Article 1994285

Update: How flying rocks killed 3 persons at Buduburam

The explosion occurred at a road construction site The explosion occurred at a road construction site

A rock blast in Budumburam has left at least one person dead and over 45 injured.

Thomas Kofi died in his daughter Georgina's arms after debris from the explosion struck him. Many others, including a 7-month-old baby, were injured when flying rocks shattered homes and businesses.

The explosion occurred at a road construction site, raising concerns among residents who claim previous blasts have endangered their lives.

St. Gregory Catholic Hospital is treating victims, while the Ministry of Roads and Highways has launched an investigation with police and NADMO into the incident.

