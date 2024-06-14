Upper East: Hon Akolgo Emmanuel organised a historic event in the Beo Tankoo community

Regional News of Friday, 14 June 2024

On May 11, 2024, Honorable Akolgo Emmanuel Ayinpanga, the respected assembly member of Beo Tankoo, orchestrated a significant community event featuring a clean-up exercise, football games, and rewarding activities.



The initiative aimed to foster unity, peaceful coexistence, and environmental cleanliness.



The event commenced at 6:00 AM with over 300 volunteers gathered to clean designated areas, including streets and



surrounding environments. Participants collected trash, cleared littered areas, and swept streets to improve cleanliness.



Following the clean-up, a thrilling football match engaged women from Beo Tankoo, Beo Nayire, Beo Kanbusigo, and Beo Bokin communities. The games not only promoted sportsmanship and teamwork but also served as a source of entertainment for spectators. Winners received various rewards such as soap, toffees, sugar, Talia, and minerals, distributed through a lucky draw.



Honorable Akolgo Emmanuel Ayinpanga, known for his dedication to women and children, utilized the event to appeal for collaboration from benevolent individuals, institutions, and the public to drive further development in Beo Tankoo.



The event concluded successfully, setting a precedent for other assembly members to promote positive change, peace, unity, love, and togetherness within their communities.