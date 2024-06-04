Upper East Minister vows to lift ban on shut radio stations in Bawku

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Upper East Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, has assured that efforts are underway to lift the temporary ban on four radio stations recently closed in Bawku by the National Communications Authority (NCA) due to security concerns.



This move, once finalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by station management, will allow the stations to resume operations under conditions that do not compromise peace and security in the municipality.



Dr. Salih made this announcement during a media interaction, part of his efforts to engage stakeholders and seek media support for regional development.



The closure of the stations in February was based on advice from the Ministry of National Security to prevent their broadcasts from escalating the longstanding conflict in Bawku.



Dr. Salih emphasized the importance of training presenters to avoid incendiary comments, with a plan to extend this training to all radio stations in the area.



The Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) pledged the media's support for regional development efforts.