You are here: HomeNews2024 04 11Article 1929896

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

    

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com

Upper Manya Krobo Assembly: Staff ordered to clean premises following strike by labourers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Labourers responsible for cleanliness at the Assembly have been on strike for over a week Labourers responsible for cleanliness at the Assembly have been on strike for over a week

Upper Manya Krobo District Chief Executive (DCE) Joseph Sam and the Coordinating Director on Tuesday ordered staff to suspend their duties and clean the assembly premises amidst a strike by labourers.

Labourers responsible for cleanliness at the Assembly have been on strike for over a week, citing unpaid salary arrears.

Consequently, the Assembly compound and offices have descended into disarray.

With the premises engulfed in dirt due to the strike, the DCE and the Coordinating Director asked all the staff to take up brooms and sweep the compound.

This move sparked outrage among employees.

To address the underlying grievances of the strike, authorities have scheduled a meeting with the agitating staff to address the impasse, the outcome yet to be made public.

Attempts to reach the DCE was unsuccessful.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment