Upper West Akyem: Aspirant steps down for MP to go unopposed

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Eric Kwasi Danquah aspirant in the parliamentary primaries in Upper West Akyem constituency in the Eastern Region has stepped down for the incumbent Member of Parliament Frederick Obeng Adom, Deputy Minister for Transport to unopposed.



Eric Kwasi Danquah stepped down on Friday after extensive engagement had been cleared by the vetting committee.



Alex Kwame Twumasi spokesperson for Eric Kwasi Danquah told Journalists he stepped down for the sake of party unity to enable the party retain the seat.



Nana Addai Obuobi -constituency chairman said the decision is a victory for the NPP agenda to break the eight.



Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, and David Adu-Tutu Jr. have been given the green light to challenge the incumbent Member of Parliament and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh.



The vetting process, conducted on a tense Friday, January 5, 2024, was marked by suspicions of disqualification hovering over the contenders vying for the seat held by the Majority Chief Whip.



Positioned third on the ballot, Hayford Siaw exudes confidence in his ability to secure victory, aiming to defeat MP Frank Annor Dompreh with an impressive 70% of delegate votes.



However, in a bold response, Frank Annoh Dompreh asserts that he will teach Hayford Siaw “a political lesson of his life”.



Dompreh confidently predicts that these primaries will be the easiest of his political career, claiming his contenders are unmatched.



Out of the 92 who picked nomination forms to contest in Eastern Region 85 submitted and went through the vetting process on Wednesday and Thursday but two(2) were unsuccessful



The two are Yaa Ansaa Safori who was contesting Michael Okyere Baafi in New Juaben South, and MCE for Akuapem South Frank Aidoo contesting OB Amoah with two others.



Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of NPP who was part of national representatives of the vetting committee is optimistic the NPP will win more parliamentary seats in Eastern Region.